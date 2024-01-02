Controversy Surrounds Vatican's Declaration on Inclusivity

The recent issuance of the Fiducia supplicans (Supplicating Trust) by the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith of the Vatican has stirred controversy and confusion. It provides openings for including divorced and remarried couples, cohabiting couples, and same-sex couples in the Church. The implications range from hopeful voices to those in shock, celebrating inclusivity to expressing fear and panic.





Filipino Catholic Church leader clarifies Pope Francis' approval of blessings for same-sex couples
Archbishop Socrates Villegas of Lingayen-Dagupan releases guidelines in response to the recent Vatican document that permits priests to bless same-sex couples

Former Italian Cardinal Sentenced to Jail for Financial Crimes
A Vatican court has sentenced former Italian cardinal Angelo Becciu to five years and six months in jail for financial crimes. Becciu, a former adviser to Pope Francis, was accused of embezzlement, abuse of office, and witness tampering.

