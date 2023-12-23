Filipino Catholic Church leader clarifies Pope Francis' approval of blessings for same-sex couples

In the wake of mixed reactions, a Filipino Catholic Church leader has said that Pope Francis' approval of priests to administer blessings to same-sex couples is only for mercy, not for sanctity. Archbishop Socrates Villegas of Lingayen-Dagupan, the first Filipino bishop to publicly address this groundbreaking ruling, aimed to bring clarity within his jurisdiction by releasing comprehensive guidelines on Tuesday afternoon, Dec.
19, 2023 in response to the recent Vatican document that permits priests to bless couples in 'irregular situations and same-sex unions.' The Vatican's document, titled Fiducia supplicans and published last Monday, Dec. 18 by the Dicastery for the Doctrine of Faith (DDF) with Pope Francis' approval, marks a significant evolution in the Catholic Church's stance on relationships beyond the traditional framework. Villegas, president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) from 2013 to 2017, had the guidelines posted on the CBCP's Facebook page to shed light on the nuanced approach presented by Fiducia supplican
