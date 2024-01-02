Rescuers Search for Survivors After Major Earthquake in Japan

Japanese rescuers are searching for survivors after a major earthquake struck Ishikawa prefecture, Japan, on New Year's Day. The 7.5-magnitude quake triggered tsunami waves, toppled buildings, caused a major port fire, and destroyed roads. The death toll is currently reported to be over 20, with the number expected to rise. The Noto Peninsula has been heavily affected, with buildings still on fire, houses flattened, and fishing boats sunk or washed ashore.





