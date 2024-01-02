China's Continued Harassment in the South China Sea

First wordMOST Filipinos probably do not know it, but their country marked in 2023 a full decade of continued bullying, harassment and swarming by China at the Ayungin Shoal inside the country's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the South China Sea.Now, in the new year, unless defense preparations pan out, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) projects that Chinese harassment tactics will probably intensify during the year.

Symptom, not cause Shannon Tiezzi, editor in chief of the 'Diplomat,' wrote an article on the tensions in the South China Sea (Dec. 31, 2023). She interviewed SCS expert Gregory Poling on the China-Philippines dispute, the strategy of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., and the role of the Philippines-US alliance. Poling, the director of the Southeast Asia Program and Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), noted that these tensions have been simmering for over a decade. 'The deepening US-Philippine alliance is a symptom of China's behavior in the South China Sea, not its cause,' Poling sai





