Former Italian Cardinal Sentenced to Jail for Financial Crimes

A Vatican court has sentenced former Italian cardinal Angelo Becciu to five years and six months in jail for financial crimes. Becciu, a former adviser to Pope Francis, was accused of embezzlement, abuse of office, and witness tampering. He was the most senior clergyman in the Catholic Church to face a Vatican criminal court. The trial focused on a disastrous investment by the Vatican in a luxury building in London. Becciu's lawyer said they would appeal the sentence.





