GMA Network Unveils 2024 Roster of Shows and Films

Kapuso Primetime Queen Marian Rivera makes her much-awaited comeback in a series with bankable actor Gabby Concepcion. Ultimate Star Jennylyn Mercado also returns to primetime with in-demand leading man Xian Lim in “Love. Die. Repeat.” Box-Office Queen Bea Alonzo, Global Endorser Gabbi Garcia, and multi-acclaimed Kapuso actress Carla Abellanastar in their first project together, “Widows’ War.

Ultimate Star Jennylyn Mercado also returns to primetime with in-demand leading man Xian Lim in "Love. Die. Repeat." Jennylyn portrays Angela, who lost her husband in a car acciden





Congress on Monday, December 11, approved the proposed P5.768-trillion national budget for 2024. Congress' approval of the budget bill paves the way for its submission to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. who will sign it into law. The Senate and the House of Representatives earlier separately ratified the bicameral conference committee report reconciling the two chambers' versions of the budget bill.

Charter Amendments and 2024 National BudgetPresident Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is considering amending the economic provisions in the 1987 Constitution to attract more investors. He also announced that he would sign the 5.768-trillion peso national budget for 2024 before Christmas Day.

The progressive group Bayan Muna expressed concerns over the increase in unprogrammed funds beyond the allocated amount in the 2024 national budget, stating that it is unconstitutional and may lead to corruption. The group issued the statement in response to the announcement by Rep. Elizaldy Co that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. maintained the unprogrammed funds in the 2024 General Appropriations Act. The funds, totaling around P800 billion, are intended for anti-inflationary measures and assistance programs for low-income individuals.

Mickey Mouse in his earliest form will be the leader of the band of characters, films and books that will become public domain in 2024. This comes as his first screen release, the 1928 short 'Steamboat Willie,' becomes available for public use.

92% of Filipinos Face 2024 with Hope Despite Challenges, Survey ShowsFewer Filipinos expect a more prosperous Christmas 2023, according to a Pulse Asia survey. Yet 92% say they’re facing 2024 with hope – a number unchanged from the year prior.

Budget cuts made on proposed P100B annual budget for 2024Majority floor leader Cebu City Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera said the budget cuts made on the proposed P100 billion annual budget for 2024 were necessary to align the City Government’s projected revenue with its actual revenue for 2023.

