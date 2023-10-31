Comelec: More vote buying cases to be filed

“But those reports have to be substantiated; we have to wait for formal complaints or check if there is enough evidence for us to file a case motu propio,” he said.The Comelec can still pursue election offenses against those involved even after the actual polls, according to Maceda.

At a press briefing yesterday, Garcia warned local government officials against interfering with the conduct of the elections as well as the proclamation of winning candidates. The Comelec chief noted that the poll body sees no other reason behind the mayor’s action, except for the possibility that the official is not in favor of the election results.

“We will deal with them later,” Garcia said as he noted that Comelec officials would go to Lanao del Sur to conduct an investigation. He said the Comelec would also look into the liabilities of teachers and police personnel who backed out from serving as members of the Election Board (EB).The Comelec needs to take appropriate action, considering that teachers backing out from serving as EB members often come from the same place.

“My heartfelt gratitude to our teachers who served (during election day). You showed the true essence of cooperation and unity to ensure an honest, orderly and peaceful elections,” Duterte said in a statement.

The Philstar Media Group is pleased to announce the promotion of Jay R. Sarmiento as vice president for sales and marketing...

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CNN PHILIPPINES: Comelec eyes 60 more disqualification cases vs BSKE betsThe Comelec is working on filing 60 more disqualification cases against candidates of the BSKEs for what it suspects as engaging in premature and illegal campaigning.

Source: CNN Philippines | Read more ⮕

THEMANILATIMES: WATCH: A group of Muslims seizes ballots -- COMELECWATCH: A group of Muslims seizes ballots -- COMELEC

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕

RAPPLERDOTCOM: 2023 barangay polls: ‘Peaceful’ despite cases of violence on election dayComelec officials maintain that election day remained 'generally peaceful' despite incidents which they 'abhor and condemn'

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

CNN PHILIPPINES: Comelec: 294 disqualification petitions filed vs BSKE bets as of poll dayNearly 300 petitions for disqualification have been filed against candidates in the Barangay and Sangguniang Elections (BSKE), the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said Monday.

Source: CNN Philippines | Read more ⮕

BUSINESSMIRROR: Fielding more than two precinct poll watchers is vote buying, Comelec saysA candidate who hires more than two poll watchers in each clustered precinct is an act of vote buying, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) clarified on the morning updates of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE). According to the poll body’s Resolution No.

Source: BusinessMirror | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Comelec wants one-week transition for winning betsWinning candidates in Monday’s barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections may not be able to immediately assume their posts after the Commission on Elections requested the Department of the Interior Local Government to allow at least a week’s transition.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕