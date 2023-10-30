Comelec eyes 60 more disqualification cases vs BSKE bets

– The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is working on filing 60 more disqualification cases against candidates of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) for what it suspects as engaging in premature and illegal campaigning.
Comelec spokesperson Rex Laudiangco on Monday said 220 candidates are facing complaints over premature and illegal campaigning while 27 disqualification cases were filed in relation to vote buying. “Maaring maisampa (ang disqualification cases) hanggang bago maiproklama ang isang candidate pero ang election offense, may 5 taon ang Comelec para isampa ang kasong criminal na yan sa RTC (Regional Trial Court),” Laudiangco told reporters.
include conspiracy to bribe voters, coercion of subordinates and coercion of election officials and employees. In a press briefing, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said 254 candidates will not be proclaimed if they win.
