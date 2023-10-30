Comelec eyes 60 more disqualification cases vs BSKE bets

– The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is working on filing 60 more disqualification cases against candidates of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) for what it suspects as engaging in premature and illegal campaigning.

Comelec spokesperson Rex Laudiangco on Monday said 220 candidates are facing complaints over premature and illegal campaigning while 27 disqualification cases were filed in relation to vote buying. “Maaring maisampa (ang disqualification cases) hanggang bago maiproklama ang isang candidate pero ang election offense, may 5 taon ang Comelec para isampa ang kasong criminal na yan sa RTC (Regional Trial Court),” Laudiangco told reporters.

include conspiracy to bribe voters, coercion of subordinates and coercion of election officials and employees. In a press briefing, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said 254 candidates will not be proclaimed if they win. headtopics.com

Comelec: 29 teachers in Abra quit as poll workers for BSKE 2023Twenty-nine teachers in the province of Abra have withdrawn as electoral board members ahead of the October 30 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE), the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said Sunday. Read more ⮕

Comelec predicts 70-75 pct voter turnout for BSKE 2023The country's poll chief is expecting a 70-75 percent voter turnout in the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections this Monday, higher than the 71 percent turnout in 2018. Read more ⮕

Comelec kicks off pilot mall voting for BSKE 2023Voting here in a Quezon City mall kicked off promptly at 7 a.m. Monday. Read more ⮕

Comelec chairman targets 75% voter turnout in BSKE(UPDATE) COMMISSION on Elections (Comelec) Chairman George Erwin Garcia is targettung at least a 75 percent turonout from the 91 million voters in the village (barangay) and youth (Sangguniang Kabataan) polls. Read more ⮕

Post-BSKE: Comelec eyes more mall voting sites, ‘special registration’ for next electionsComelec Chairperson George Garcia said that those who cast their votes in the 11 shopping centers for the 2023 BSKE gave positive feedback, making it high time to “abandon schools as polling places.” Read more ⮕

WATCH: Vice President Sara Duterte casts vote for BSKEWATCH: Vice President Sara Duterte casts vote for BSKE Read more ⮕