Be honest, Marcos tells BSK winners; over 98 percent proclaimed

Less than 24 hours after the closing of polling precincts, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) reported the proclamation of almost all of the winning BSKE candidates. In fact, in some cases –in Manila and Northern Mindanao – the Comelec had to resort to coin toss to resolve draws.

He said the delay in the delivery of election paraphernalia prompted the re-scheduling of the polls in the five barangays.Comelec spokesman John Rex Laudiangcon said that of the 256 BSKE candidates with pending disqualification cases, 59 won and 67 lost in last Monday’s polls.

Sen. Bong Go, meanwhile, urged winning candidates “to take your duties to heart and prioritize the welfare of the most needy.” Go also reminded the newly elected barangay and SK officials that “the public has placed their trust in you.”

Reacting to outcomes of barangay polls in many areas, Novaliches Bishop Roberto Gaa said voters appeared to have made their choices of candidates based on popularity and family relations instead of track record.

President Marcos hopes for a safe and peaceful observance of All Saints’ Day (Nov. 1) and All Souls’ Day (Nov....

