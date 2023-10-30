WATCH: A group of Muslims seizes ballots -- COMELEC

A group of Muslims forces their way into precincts at the Puerto Princesa Pilot Elementary school -- seizing ballots and tearing them down.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) says members of the group were arrested and are now detained at the Palawan provincial police station.

