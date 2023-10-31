Coin toss decides fate of 2 SK bets

They held each other’s hands as poll personnel flipped a coin to decide who between them would get the last spot for Barangay Caloocan’s SK Kagawad seat.Another winning SK candidate, Jeanie Roe Alfonga, shared a video with ABS-CBN News of her and her rival breaking the tie through coin toss. She said she and her rival were even laughing during the toss.

"We instructed the regional directors to proclaim the winners at all cost, without delays or suspension," he said. He said electoral boards were under instructions to immediately supervise toss coin or drawing of lots to resolve electoral ties. Winning candidates were to have been proclaimed last night, he said.

Meralco said it remains on full alert for any possible power-related concerns during the observance of Undas, or All Saints’... The unbeaten University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters breezed through their sixth straight win with a 73-57 drubbing of the Southwestern...

The defending champions University of the Visayas Green Lancers used an explosive opening assault to crush the Benedicto College Cheetahs, 69-46, and stay unscathed in five starts in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation,...r

SIMILAR NEWS:

