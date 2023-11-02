Comelec halts proclamation of 59 barangay, SK bets facing disqualification

In an interview on CNN Philippines' Politics As Usual on Wednesday, Comelec spokesperson Rex Laudiangco said a total of 256 respondents were issued orders for suspension of proclamation. "Out of the 256, as of latest data, 59 (orders) won and their proclamations had been suspended per the order," Laudiangco said."The Comelec is intending to resolve all these cases within the month of November but given the influx of further cases, we might be able to finish and resolve these cases as committed by Chairman (George) Garcia until December," Laudiangco explained.

The Comelec earlier approved a resolution allowing the suspension of the proclamation of winning candidates with unresolved or pending cases before the poll body.UNESCO report sees increase in number of attacks vs journalists during election periods

