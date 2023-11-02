Democracy under threat around the world – intergovernmental watchdog

In its annual report, the Stockholm-based International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA) said 2022 was the sixth consecutive year in which countries with net declines outnumbered those with net advances, the longest consecutive fall since its records began in 1975.

The think-tank said the deterioration of democratic guard-rails such as elections, parliaments and independent courts had led to problems in safeguarding the rule of law and holding politicians to account.

IDEA said that the decline should be viewed in conjunction with the cost-of-living crisis, climate change and Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, which posed huge challenges for many elected leaders. IDEA said Europe remained the world’s highest-performing region but that there had been significant declines in specific indicators of democratic performance in many established democracies, including Austria, Hungary, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal and the United Kingdom.

