No more LPA but shear line, northeast monsoon still causing rain on All Souls’ Day

MANILA, Philippines – The low pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) has since dissipated, but the shear line and theThe Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA dissipated on Wednesday evening, November 1, over Isabela.But the shear line is bringing scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to Batanes, Ilocos Norte, Apayao, Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, and Quezon on Thursday, All Souls’ Day.

The shear line refers to the point where cold air from the northeast monsoon converges with warm air from the Pacific Ocean. The northeast monsoon itself will also trigger rain in the rest of the Ilocos Region, the rest of the Cordillera Administrative Region, and the rest of Cagayan Valley on Thursday.

The rest of the Philippines, including Metro Manila, will only have isolated rain showers or thunderstorms. PAGASA advised areas seeing moderate to heavy rain or severe thunderstorms to watch out for possible flash floods and landslides.

The weather bureau earlier estimated that one or two tropical cyclones could enter or form within PAR in November.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABSCBNNEWS: LPA dissipates, shear line to bring rain on All SoulsA low pressure area over Isabela has dissipated Wednesday night but the northeast monsoon and a shear line will continue to bring rains in Luzon.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

RAPPLERDOTCOM: All Saints’ Day rainy in parts of Luzon due to LPA, shear line, northeast monsoonVisiting cemeteries or traveling? Here is PAGASA's forecast for All Saints' Day.

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

THEMANILATIMES: LPA, shear line affecting parts of PH, including Metro ManilaALTHOUGH a low-pressure area (LPA) off Catanduanes is expected to dissipate in 24 hours, it is still affecting parts of the country, including Metro Manila, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Wednesday, All Saints' Day.

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Rainy Undas due to LPA, shear lineA low-pressure area spotted off Catanduanes will bring rains over parts of the country as Filipinos observe All Saints’ Day today.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: Rainy All Saints' Day in Luzon, flooding and landslides possibleMetro Manila is still forecast to have scattered rains on All Souls' Day as the shear line will continue to affect the eastern section of Luzon tomorrow.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: Pay rules out for All Saints’, Souls’ DaysSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕