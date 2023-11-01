Comelec: 2023 BSKE officially done, canvassing in all barangays completed

The Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV) has found the BSKE "orderly and peaceful" outside the violence that affected some communities in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). However, the PPCRV, in an earlier statement, said it observed irregularities in the BSKE, including incidents of fake voters "with some voters arriving to find that others had already voted in their place.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GMANEWS: BSKE 2023 'a victory of sorts' but Comelec says no election perfectComelec chairman George Garcia at the end of the voting declared BKSE 2023 'a victory of sorts' even as he said no election had ever been perfect.

Source: gmanews | Read more ⮕

GMANEWS: Comelec: 7 barangays in Lanao del Sur, Samar yet to vote for BSKE 2023Six barangays in Lanao del Sur and one in Samar are set to conduct their Barangay and SK Elections on Tuesday after failing to do so on Monday.

Source: gmanews | Read more ⮕

GMANEWS: Comelec: 19 killed due to poll-related violence during BSKE 2023Nineteen people were confirmed dead as a result of election-related violence during the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE), an official of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said Tuesday.

Source: gmanews | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Post-BSKE: Comelec eyes more mall voting sites, ‘special registration’ for next electionsComelec Chairperson George Garcia said that those who cast their votes in the 11 shopping centers for the 2023 BSKE gave positive feedback, making it high time to “abandon schools as polling places.”

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

RAPPLERDOTCOM: ‘BSKE 2023: peaceful despite cases of violence’The wRap's highlights: BSKE 2023, Matthew Perry, SEVENTEEN

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: BSKE 2023: Ilang senior citizens nahirapang bumotoIlang matatandang botante ang nahirapang bumoto dahil sa haba ng pila at prosesong kailangang pagdaanan.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕