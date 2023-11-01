Comelec: 2023 BSKE officially done, canvassing in all barangays completed

The Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV) has found the BSKE "orderly and peaceful" outside the violence that affected some communities in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). However, the PPCRV, in an earlier statement, said it observed irregularities in the BSKE, including incidents of fake voters "with some voters arriving to find that others had already voted in their place.
PHILSTARNEWS: Post-BSKE: Comelec eyes more mall voting sites, ‘special registration’ for next electionsComelec Chairperson George Garcia said that those who cast their votes in the 11 shopping centers for the 2023 BSKE gave positive feedback, making it high time to “abandon schools as polling places.”
