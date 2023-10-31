Namfrel releases update on BSKE 2023

In Zamboanga City, observers reported that in some voting centers, the ones assisting voters were mostly candidate watchers, while in others, majority of the voters were watchers or supporters of a certain camp. In another voting center, there were EBs that were not validating the identity of voters entering the polling places.
PHILSTARNEWS: No power problems during BSKE 2023 — DOEIn report issued on Monday afternoon, the DOE said all power generation plants in the country ran a normal operations except some power plants in Batangas, Guimaras and Iloilo.
