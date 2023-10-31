BSP affirms hawkish stance with 25 Bps off-cycle hike: BPI

1% might trigger another rate hike in that meeting. Aside from this, the central bank may also consider a rate hike if the exchange rate breaches the 57 level and moves closer to 58.The economy has shown signs of strength and resilience despite the increase in interest rates. It should be noted that government underspending was the main reason why the economy slowed down in the 2nd quarter. It shaved off 1.3% from the 2nd quarter GDP growth, BPI said.The economy would have grown by 5.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SUNSTARONLINE: BSP affirms hawkish stance with 25 Bp off-cycle hike: BPISunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: REPLAY: SunStar's BSKE 2023 live coverageSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: Tell it to SunStar: In solidarity with the Palestinian peopleSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: Tell it to SunStar: Spiritual hungerSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: 1st Sama-Bajau civil mass wedding sa CV gipahigayonSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: Brownouts hit 8 Cebu LGUs as election closesSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕