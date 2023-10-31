BSP affirms hawkish stance with 25 Bps off-cycle hike: BPI

1% might trigger another rate hike in that meeting. Aside from this, the central bank may also consider a rate hike if the exchange rate breaches the 57 level and moves closer to 58.The economy has shown signs of strength and resilience despite the increase in interest rates. It should be noted that government underspending was the main reason why the economy slowed down in the 2nd quarter. It shaved off 1.3% from the 2nd quarter GDP growth, BPI said.The economy would have grown by 5.
Philippines Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕
Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕
Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕
Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕
Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕
Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕