HEAD TOPICS

Responsible AI takes center stage at DTI’s Industrial Digital Transformation Congress

sunstaronline1 min.

The annual Industrial Digital Transformation Congress (IDTC) is scheduled on 07 November 2023 at Marriott Grand Ballroom Convention Center, Pasay City, bannering the theme “Human-Centered Innovations: Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Industries.

The discussions will cap off with a dialogue on adopting AI in Philippine industries, fostering organizational learning, and addressing potential challenges and benefits in its adoption and democratization. With the leadership of DTI Secretary Alfredo Pascual, alongside other local and international innovation and AI ecosystem players, highly engaging and thoughtful discussions are anticipated as they craft actionable ideas through plenary presentations, panel talks, and networking.

Philippines Headlines

Write Comment

Thank you for your comment.
Please try again later.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.