Proclamation of 4 winning BSKE bets suspended

PEOPLE cast their votes in the barangay elections at the M.V. Hechanova Elementary School in Jaro, Iloilo City on Monday, October 30. (Tara Yap) Among them was Dennis Valencia, a former Iloilo Provincial Board Member. He won as Barangay Binaliuan Mayor captain in Tigbauan, Iloilo.

Another from Iloilo was Ian Navarro Guillermo, who won as captain of Barangay Mandu-Awak in San Dionisio town. Comelec also suspended the proclamation of Efren Perez Aliperio as the winning barangay captain of Barangay Lawaan in Dumarao, Capiz.“Their proclamations are suspended pending the decision of the disqualification cases,” Ausan said in a phone interview.

Prior to Election Day, Comelec listed 25 candidates whose proclamations will be suspended if they won in the BSKE.

