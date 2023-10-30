BSKE 2023 ‘generally peaceful’

DESPITE the occurrence of various violent incidents in several parts of the country, especially in the Bangsamoro region, the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) Monday, October 30, 2023, was still “generally peaceful.”“Generally po kapag tinignan n’yo mula 5 a.m.

He said security operations are ongoing as the counting of votes started Monday afternoon.Garcia assured the credibility of the election results.The Comelec chair expressed gratitude to teachers, police and other law enforcement agencies, as well as voters for their participation that led to the success of the BSKE 2023.Garcia also thanked mall managements where the pilot implementation of mall voting was conducted, noting it was peaceful and orderly.

