UAAP: Enriquez expected to return to NU’s practices this week

After their loss against De La Salle University, the Bulldogs are expecting one of its star guards, Steve Nash Enriquez, to return to their practices this week following a jaw injury that he sustained last October 25.

According to head coach Jeff Napa, the 5-foot-9 Cebuano, who underwent an operation last week, is now expected to rejoin the squad’s practices in the following days.“Tapos na yung operation niya and it went successful. So hopefully, by next week, nage-ensayo na ‘yun,” he said after their defeat last Saturday.

Enriquez, who is currently averaging 7.5 points, 2.3 assists, and 2.1 rebounds after eight games, was unfortunately and accidentally hit by the elbow of University of the East’s Josh Alcantara during their game. headtopics.com

“Papalagyan ko ng helmet. Naka-full face siya, para at least kung tamaan man, carbon, para medyo magaang. Pag hindi carbon mabigat eh hopefully masanay siya. Bubutasan ko sa likod para ,” Napa then quipped.

Also expected to return are prized rookie Reinhard Jumamoy and the 6-foot-4 Jolo Manansala who also sat out due to precautionary reasons. “Together with Reinhard and Jolo para maganda yung maging approach namin. By Monday, hopefully, kumpleto na kami para magiging inspired na yung players namin. headtopics.com

If all goes according to plan, the trio’s presence will be of much help as they will face an Ateneo de Manila University squad next week who is also seeking to bounce back after they suffered a second straight defeat yesterday.

NU will look to post its eighth win in 10 games when they face the 4-5 Blue Eagles on November 4. 4 PM, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

