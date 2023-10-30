LOOK: This columbarium in QC has hotel-like amenities

Spacious chapels with LED screens and a view of Sierra Madre. HandoutSome of the items served at Cafe OHandout
Aeternitas, the Roman goddess of Eternity, is immortalized in the stained glass window that runs from the ground to the ninth floor of the building. HandoutNamed after the Roman goddess of Eternity, Aeternitas along Commonwealth Avenue is bright, warm, and spacious, a far cry from the usual gloomy aesthetic in other columbariums and funeral homes.
The nine-story building has a garden-themed lobby, spacious chapels and vault areas, comfortable family rooms, and even a butler service. "We are trying to veer away from the dark and gloomy aesthetic... It's more hotel-like," Aeternitas marketing director Hero Francisco said in an interview with ANC. "We even have a butler for each client that would come to us." headtopics.com
Aeternitas also has a cafe on the ground floor called Cafe O, named after the columbarium's founder and chairman Orly Francisco.
