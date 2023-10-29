UAAP: UP exacts revenge on Ateneo in another close encounter

The University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons exacted revenge on the Ateneo de Manila University Blue Eagles with a 65-60 victory in UAAP Season 86 men's basketball Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

In front of a season-high 17,406 crowd attendance, Gerry Abadiano delivered a heroic performance for the Fighting Maroons with a career-high 22 points, including two clutch free throws, along with three rebounds and two assists.UP responded with a trey and jumper from Abadiano and Harold Alarcon to build a slim cushion before Mason Amos knocked down a corner triple to keep Ateneo within striking distance at 63-60 with 42.9 seconds left in the contest.

Francis Lopez, Alarcon, and Malick Diouf each had 10 points for the Fighting Maroons which improved to 8-1 to keep solo first in the team standings. Jared Brown tallied 18 points for the Blue Eagles as their win-loss record fell to 4-5, the most defeat in head coach Tab Baldwin's era. headtopics.com

UP will next face the streaking De La Salle University Green Archers on Nov. 5, while Ateneo aims to bounce back against the National University Bulldogs on Nov. 4. Both games will take place at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

