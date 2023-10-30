BSKE 2023 'smooth, generally peaceful': poll watchdogs

MANILA — The 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections were “smooth” and “generally peaceful and orderly” on Monday, poll watchdogs said despite reports of at least three election-related deaths.

Namfrel, with 50,000 volunteers nationwide, said the Comelec electoral boards appeared “well-prepared” in handling the process inside the polling centers. Observers reported that voting started on time at 7 a.m., with members of the electoral boards present and the election materials complete.

The group also reported a high voter turnout in most voting centers, especially senior citizens turning up early outside voting centers. The group also praised the pilot testing of early voting hours for seniors and mall voting in some areas, particularly the crowd management, with some malls dedicating a special seating area for vulnerable groups like senior citizens, persons with disabilities and pregnant voters. headtopics.com

"So dapat yan din yung i-consider ng ating Comelec pag dating sa implementation ng mall voting but so far, yung mga reports na natatanggap natin sa ating mga monitors, maayos naman ang pagboto sa mga malls."

He said barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan candidates behaved accordingly, although he did cite some incidents of unlawful electioneering like distribution of sample ballots. The Comelec reported Monday afternoon 168 reports of vote-buying, with 28 cases filed, 46 to be filed and 94 under evaluation. headtopics.com

"So dahil dyan, natakot ang ating mga kandidato at yung kanilang mga supporters na wag masyadong maging pasaway ngayong elections at nitong weekend. So sana, mas makita pa natin yang mas aggressive positioning ni Comelec sa darating na 2025 midterm elections."

