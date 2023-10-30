Set up renewable energy in developing world — report

The latest finding came from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), published shortly before the world convenes in Dubai for COP28.

The target set by the 2015 Paris Agreement was to try to cap Earth's temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels. But to do so it will be necessary to "minimise investment risks and provide access to low-cost financing" in developing countries, it added.

The "climate-related funding from multilateral development banks must be ramped up, and public capital should be redirected from the fossil fuels sector to renewable energy", it said. What was needed to change that were innovative financial models -- such as scaling up public-private partnerships to drive the modernisation of electricity infrastructure in developing nations.

