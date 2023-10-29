Bishop interim import ng Gin Kings

Bilang kapalit ni resident import Justin Brownlee ay masasandalan ng Gin Kings ang dating kalaban na si Tony Bishop mula sa Meralco Bolts, ayon mismo kay head coach Tim Cone.

“We’re bringing in Tony Bishop, the ex-Meralco import that we played against in the Finals a couple of years ago,” ani Cone sa panayam sa Sports Desk ng CNN Philippines. Tinalo ng Ginebra si Bishop at ang Bolts sa finals ng 2021-2022 PBA Governors’ Cup, 4-2, upang masukbit ang kampeonato.

Tinanghal na Best Import noon si Brownlee upang ungusan si Bishop na nag-rehistro ng 25.7 points, 13.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists at 1.7 steals para sa segundang Bolts.







