SGA itinakas ang Thunder sa Cavaliers

Ipinasok ni Gilgeous-Alexander ang isang free throw sa huling 4.6 segundo kasunod ang pag-agaw niya ng bola kay Cleveland star guard Donovan M­itchell para selyuhan ang ikalawang sunod na road win ng Oklahoma City.

Nauna nang iniwanan ng Cavaliers ang Thunder sa 102-93 sa 1:56 minuto sa fourth period bago nagsalpak ang visiting team na bahagi ng pinakawalang 11-0 atake. Tumapos si Mitchell ng 43 points sa panig ng Cleveland na naglaro na wala sina All-Stars Darius Garland at Jarrett Allen na may injuries.Sa Memphis, humakot si Nikola Jokic ng 22 points, 12 rebounds at 7 assists, samantalang may 22 mar­kers si Jamal Murray para sa 108-104 pagdaig ng nagdedepensang Denver Nuggets sa Grizzlies.

Magarbong tinapos ng Team Philippines ang kampanya nito matapos okupahan ang No. 9 spot sa overall medal tally sa 4th Asian Para Games na ginanap sa Hangzhou, China. Pina-amo ng De La Salle University ang National University matapos igapos ang 88-78 panalo sa UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball... headtopics.com

Kumamada si Ara Galang ng 14 points mula sa 11 attacks, 1 block at 2 aces para banderahan ang F2 Logistics sa 25-15, 25-22,... Kevin Quiambao registered UAAP Season 86's first triple-double as he helped the La Salle Green Archers halt the NU Bulldogs'...

The Letran Knights blew an 11-point lead and succumbed to the Mapua Cardinals, 69-66, in their NCAA Season 99 duel Saturday... The Lyceum Pirates rose to the second spot of the NCAA Season 99 men’s basketball tournament after squeaking past the...Farmers’ group Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura yesterday lamented the Office of the Ombudsman’s order to file charges against Department of Agriculture Assistant Secretary Kristine Evangelista, but excluding hoarders who profited from excessive onion prices last year. headtopics.com

BARMM accounts for 70% of election hot spotsPolice say the areas of grave security concern in the BARMM are mostly in Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte, and the region's Special Geographic Area (SGA) in Cotabato province Read more ⮕

BARMM accounts for 70% of election hot spotsPolice say the areas of grave security concern in the BARMM are mostly in Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte, and the region's Special Geographic Area (SGA) in Cotabato province Read more ⮕

Cone on coaching Gilas: 'At this point, I really don't have an answer'Tim Cone gave no definite answer as far as his future with Gilas Pilipinas is concerned. Read more ⮕

South Africa beats New Zealand by a point to win record fourth Rugby World CupAs is so often the case with finals, the match was a tight, edgy encounter at a rain-soaked Stade de France where defense ruled and the All Blacks lost captain Sam Cane to a first-half red card for a high tackle. Read more ⮕

Pistons spoil LaVine’s 51-point outburstSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

BSP hints at pause in next rate meetingMonetary authorities are likely to leave interest rates untouched next month after delivering a 25-basis-point off-cycle hike last Thursday, according to Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Eli Remolona Jr. Read more ⮕