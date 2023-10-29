SGA itinakas ang Thunder sa Cavaliers

Ipinasok ni Gilgeous-Alexander ang isang free throw sa huling 4.6 segundo kasunod ang pag-agaw niya ng bola kay Cleveland star guard Donovan Mitchell para selyuhan ang ikalawang sunod na road win ng Oklahoma City.
Nauna nang iniwanan ng Cavaliers ang Thunder sa 102-93 sa 1:56 minuto sa fourth period bago nagsalpak ang visiting team na bahagi ng pinakawalang 11-0 atake. Tumapos si Mitchell ng 43 points sa panig ng Cleveland na naglaro na wala sina All-Stars Darius Garland at Jarrett Allen na may injuries.Sa Memphis, humakot si Nikola Jokic ng 22 points, 12 rebounds at 7 assists, samantalang may 22 markers si Jamal Murray para sa 108-104 pagdaig ng nagdedepensang Denver Nuggets sa Grizzlies.
Magarbong tinapos ng Team Philippines ang kampanya nito matapos okupahan ang No. 9 spot sa overall medal tally sa 4th Asian Para Games na ginanap sa Hangzhou, China. Pina-amo ng De La Salle University ang National University matapos igapos ang 88-78 panalo sa UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball... headtopics.com
Kumamada si Ara Galang ng 14 points mula sa 11 attacks, 1 block at 2 aces para banderahan ang F2 Logistics sa 25-15, 25-22,... Kevin Quiambao registered UAAP Season 86's first triple-double as he helped the La Salle Green Archers halt the NU Bulldogs'...
The Letran Knights blew an 11-point lead and succumbed to the Mapua Cardinals, 69-66, in their NCAA Season 99 duel Saturday... The Lyceum Pirates rose to the second spot of the NCAA Season 99 men’s basketball tournament after squeaking past the...Farmers’ group Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura yesterday lamented the Office of the Ombudsman’s order to file charges against Department of Agriculture Assistant Secretary Kristine Evangelista, but excluding hoarders who profited from excessive onion prices last year. headtopics.com
Philippines Headlines
BSP hints at pause in next rate meetingMonetary authorities are likely to leave interest rates untouched next month after delivering a 25-basis-point off-cycle hike last Thursday, according to Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Eli Remolona Jr. Read more ⮕