Maverick Ahanmisi excited to play for Gin Kings

The 32-year-old Ahanmisi signed with the Gin Kings via free agency. He spent this past season with the Converge FiberXers.Ahanmisi averaged PBA career-high numbers of 13.7 points, 5.9 assists and 3.8 assists in 31 minutes of play for the FiberXers, who reached the quarterfinals in each of the two import-spiced conferences, before being bundled out each time by the San Miguel Beermen.
Ahanmisi will be joining a Ginebra side whose backcourt is stacked, led by reigning PBA Most Valuable Player Scottie Thompson, Stanley Pringle, Nard Pinto, and veteran playmaker LA Tenorio, who is tipped to be reactivated sometime in December.The explosive new Ginebra guard said he has yet to discuss his specific role with the Gin Kings but trusts the wisdom and experience of the PBA's all-time winningest coach Tim Cone.'I haven't specifically talked to him (Cone) yet about roles.
