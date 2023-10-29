Embiid, Maxey spark 76ers over Raptors, Pelicans romp

Reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Embiid added nine rebounds, eight assists a steal and two blocked shots for the 76ers while Maxey also contributed seven assists and six rebounds.The Raptors led 36-27 after the first quarter but Philadelphia, which dropped the season opener at Milwaukee on Thursday, battled back.'I feel good. I feel confident. We dropped one we shouldn't have on Thursday so we were determined to get one here,' Maxey said.

Williamson, nagged by injuries as a rookie and again last year by a hamstring injury, hit 12-of-17 shots while Ingram made 11 of 17 to spark the Pelicans, who have missed the playoffs in four of the past five seasons.New Orleans limited the Knicks to 12 points in the first quarter and New York never recovered.R.J. Barrett led the Knicks with 18 points while Julius Randle had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

NBA digs into facts behind Harden’sabsence from 76ers’ televised openerMILWAUKEE—The Philadelphia 76ers went to Milwaukee without James Harden and the National Basketball Association (NBA) wants to know why. Read more ⮕

76ers posibleng pamultahonSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Converge improves ESG risk score, now ‘low risk’ in recent Sustainalytics reportDefining the News Read more ⮕

Ghana plunged into darkness amid country’s economic woesLarge swaths of Ghana are facing power blackouts due to gas shortages at a major power facility, the nation’s power operator said, compounding the country’s worst economic crisis in decades. Read more ⮕

Lillard fires 39 in Bucks debutNBA superstar guard Damian Lillard made a spectacular debut with the Milwaukee Bucks, scoring 39 points on Thursday to spark a 118-117 home victory over Philadelphia. Read more ⮕

Lillard nets 39 in triumphant Bucks debutLOS ANGELES: NBA superstar guard Damian Lillard made a spectacular debut with the Milwaukee Bucks, scoring 39 points on Thursday (Friday in Manila) to spark a 118-117 home victory over Philadelphia. Read more ⮕