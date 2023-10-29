Embiid, Maxey spark 76ers over Raptors, Pelicans romp

Reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Embiid added nine rebounds, eight assists a steal and two blocked shots for the 76ers while Maxey also contributed seven assists and six rebounds.The Raptors led 36-27 after the first quarter but Philadelphia, which dropped the season opener at Milwaukee on Thursday, battled back.'I feel good. I feel confident. We dropped one we shouldn't have on Thursday so we were determined to get one here,' Maxey said.
Williamson, nagged by injuries as a rookie and again last year by a hamstring injury, hit 12-of-17 shots while Ingram made 11 of 17 to spark the Pelicans, who have missed the playoffs in four of the past five seasons.New Orleans limited the Knicks to 12 points in the first quarter and New York never recovered.R.J. Barrett led the Knicks with 18 points while Julius Randle had 10 points and 12 rebounds.
