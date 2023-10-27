Lillard fires 39 in Bucks debut

The 33-year-old American, obtained in a trade last month from Portland, had the highest-scoring debut in Bucks history in the season opener for both clubs, eclipsing the old mark of 34 by Terry Cummings in 1984.

Lillard made 9-of-20 shots from the floor, including 4-of-12 from 3-point range, and sank all 17 of his free throws while adding eight rebounds and four assists.“That’s what I’m here to do, even when it doesn’t work out,” Lillard said. “They trust me with that and they know, regardless of what the outcome might be on some of the nights, I’ll be able to handle it.”

“We can play better but we’re also a team that’s still trying to come together,” James said. “We’ve got a lot of room for improvement. Today was a good step in the right direction but we’ve got to be better.” headtopics.com

“We don’t take them moments for granted. We don’t have many left,” James said. “We try to embrace it, have fun with it, enjoy it. Two of the best to ever play this game. It’s always a treat to be on the floor with one of the greats.”

Red-hot National U churned out a gritty 64-61 win over University of the East to stretch its rampage to five straight games... Top seeds National U, Far Eastern U, Santo Tomas and Adamson shoot for quick Final Four tickets against separate counterparts... headtopics.com

Lillard scores 39 in Bucks debut to edge 76ers in NBA openerNBA superstar guard Damian Lillard made a spectacular debut with the Milwaukee Bucks, scoring 39 points on Thursday, Oct. 26, to spark a 118-117 home victory over Philadelphia. Read more ⮕

Choco Mucho bucks Des Cheng loss, snaps 5-game skid against longtime tormentor CignalIsa Molde steps up for Choco Mucho after a non-contact Des Cheng injury, as the Flying Titans snap a long skid against the Cignal HD Spikers for their second straight win in the new All-Filipino Conference Read more ⮕

‘Wemby’ scores 15 points in NBA debut but Spurs fall to Mavs in openerSAN ANTONIO — The Victor Wembanyama era is underway in San Antonio. Wembanyama made his NBA debut with the Spurs against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night and made an immediate splash. The No. Read more ⮕

