Diamondbacks rout Rangers to pull level in World Series

Gabriel Moreno smashed a solo home run and Ketel Marte drove in two runs with a record-setting single as Arizona equalized Major League Baseball's best-of-seven final at 1-1 with game three in Phoenix on Monday.Kelly, a 35-year-old right-hander, spent four seasons in the South Korean league, dreaming of such a dominating effort, before joining Arizona in 2019.'I dreamed of it but at that point, all it was was a dream,' Kelly said.

Moreno crushed his fourth homer of the playoffs, a solo blast over the centerfield wall, to open the scoring in the fourth inning.With two outs, Tommy Pham doubled down the right-field line and scored on a single by Lourdes Gurriel to give the Diamondbacks a 2-0 lead.After Garver's homer, the D-backs answered in the seventh when Alek Thomas doubled and scored on an Evan Longoria single. Corbin Carroll followed with a single that drove in Longoria and Arizona led 4-1.

Garcia homer lifts Rangers over D-backs in World Series openerLOS ANGELES: Adolis Garcia smashed a solo home run in the 11th inning to give the Texas Rangers a dramatic 6-5 victory over Arizona on Friday (Saturday in Manila) in the 119th World Series opener. Read more ⮕

Garcia homer lifts Rangers over D-backs in World Series openerAdolis Garcia smashed a solo home run in the 11th inning to give the Texas Rangers a dramatic 6-5 victory over Arizona on Friday, Oct. 27, in the 119th World Series opener. Read more ⮕

Ex-President Bush to throw out ceremonial first pitch before World Series openerARLINGTON, Texas — Former President George W. Bush, the former Rangers owner, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before Texas plays the Arizona Diamondbacks in the World Series opener on Friday night. This will be Bush's fourth World Series ceremonial first pitch but his first before an opener. Bush, 77. Read more ⮕

Garcia hits HR as big as TexasAdolis Garcia smashed a solo home run in the 11th inning to give the Texas Rangers a dramatic 6-5 victory over Arizona on Friday in the 119th World Series opener. Read more ⮕

Long-suffering Tigers fans ready to roar at baseball's Japan SeriesFans of baseball's Hanshin Tigers are at fever pitch ahead of Saturday's start to the Japan Series, with the country's most passionately supported team desperate to win only their second national title. Read more ⮕

Netflix drops official trailer for Filipino-produced series ‘Replacing Chef Chico’Starring Piolo Pascual, Sam Milby, and Alessandra de Rossi, the series will be available to stream on Netflix on November 24 Read more ⮕