Reshuffle of priests in Iloilo, Guimaras set

The archdiocese led by Archbishop Jose Romeo Lazo will implement the new pastoral assignments on December 3, the first Sunday of Advent.

THE Archdiocese of Iloilo announces a reshuffle of priests in Iloilo City, province of Iloilo, and Guimaras. (Archdiocese of Jaro-Commission on Social Communications) “This is to address the need and to better minister the parishes and the faithful in the Archdiocese,” it said in a statement.

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) has mandated that priests can only serve a maximum of six years in a parish. "We ask the lay faithful to pray for our priests that the Holy Spirit may guide us through this period of transition, ensuring that our service remains undeterred and perpetually woven into the fabric of Christ's love and service through the maternal intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary," the archdiocese said.

