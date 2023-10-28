Ginebra taps Tony Bishop as Commissioner's Cup import

Cone confirmed the move to bring in the 34-year-old American out of Richland College and Texas State.Bishop, listed at 6–8, is scheduled to arrive on Saturday.'We're bringing in Tony Bishop, the ex-Meralco import that played against us in the finals a couple years ago,' Cone told CNN Sports Desk on Friday night.Bishop led the Meralco Bolts to the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup Finals, where they eventually bowed to Justin Brownlee and the Gin Kings in six games.

Cone admitted Bishop gave the Gin Kings a tough time during their Governors' Cup finals series two years ago.'He was the same guy we had such a tough time with, a tough time defending because he was so versatile and so level-headed. We can't get under this skin,' said the PBA's all-time winning coach.Cone added they managed to still get Bishop's services, who was actually heading to Mexico to serve as a reinforcement in one of the teams there.

Read more:

TheManilaTimes »

Ginebra taps former Meralco import Tony Bishop as Brownlee replacementKings head coach Tim Cone confirmed on Friday, Oct. 27 that the team is tapping the services of former Meralco import Tony Bishop as the team's reinforcement for the 2023 PBA Commissioner’s Cup. Read more ⮕

Ginebra turns to Tony Bishop as Brownlee replacementFormer Meralco Bolts import Tony Bishop has been tapped by Barangay Ginebra as the team’s import for the upcoming PBA Commissioner’s Cup. Read more ⮕

Maverick Ahanmisi relishes new jersey number, fresh start with GinebraFor Maverick Ahanmisi, joining Ginebra is a breath of fresh air. Read more ⮕

Maverick Ahanmisi ditches old number for fresh start with GinebraGinebra new guy Maverick Ahanmisi previously wore No. 13 – the same number used by Gin Kings legend Jayjay Helterbrand – from the collegiate to the professional ranks Read more ⮕

Bishop joins call for ICC probe into Duterte admin’s drug warAn investigation by the International Criminal Court (ICC) on the past administration’s infamous war on drugs that allegedly resulted in thousands of killings and human rights abuses “should be welcome,” the former President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) said. Read more ⮕

BI warns vs scammers using commissioner's name and voiceTHE Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Friday warned the public against scammers using Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco's name and voice for fraudulent acts. Read more ⮕