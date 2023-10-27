Ginebra turns to Tony Bishop as Brownlee replacement

MANILA, Philippines -- This, while they are awaiting for the final status of longtime reinforcement Justin Brownlee, who was flagged by the International Testing Agency (ITA) for banned substances after the Asian Games.
“We’re bringing in Tony Bishop, the ex-Meralco import that we played against in the finals a couple of years ago,” Cone said.He was the team’s reinforcement when Ginebra and Meralco battled it out in the conference’s finals, which the former won in six games.
“So, he’s just one of the first guys we thought about and we were fortunate that he was about to get ready to go to Mexico to be an import but we caught him just in time,” he added. “We’ll get to practice with him on Monday,” added Cone, who steered Gilas Pilipinas to the gold medal in the Asian Games.However, a few days after their gold medal finish, the ITA flagged Brownlee after testing positive for carboxy-THC, which is a substance linked to cannabis use. headtopics.com
EZ2 - 11 11 SUERTRES - 5 3 4 6D Lotto - 0 1 7 3 5 1 6/42 Lotto - 33 4 37 27 16 35 P23,994,560.00 6/49 Super Lotto - 34 27 13 38 26 14 P15,840,000.00 Cebu province will be the first to sell rice from the National Food Authority (NFA) at P20 per kilo, Cebu Gov. Gwen Garcia...
Philippines Headlines
Kings ready sans JB Though hoping for Justin Brownlee’s participation, Barangay Ginebra is ready to rise to the occasion in case its beloved resident import won’t be around for its PBA Commissioner’s Cup title defense. Read more ⮕
Harsh or not-so-harsh penalty?SBP is awaiting FIBA’s verdict on Justin Brownlee’s penalty after testing positive for an ingredient or compound in cannabis found in his urine sample from an extraction following Gilas’ game against Jordan in the Asian Games championship game in Hangzhou last Oct. 6. Read more ⮕