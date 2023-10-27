Ginebra turns to Tony Bishop as Brownlee replacement

MANILA, Philippines -- This, while they are awaiting for the final status of longtime reinforcement Justin Brownlee, who was flagged by the International Testing Agency (ITA) for banned substances after the Asian Games.

“We’re bringing in Tony Bishop, the ex-Meralco import that we played against in the finals a couple of years ago,” Cone said.He was the team’s reinforcement when Ginebra and Meralco battled it out in the conference’s finals, which the former won in six games.

“So, he’s just one of the first guys we thought about and we were fortunate that he was about to get ready to go to Mexico to be an import but we caught him just in time,” he added. “We’ll get to practice with him on Monday,” added Cone, who steered Gilas Pilipinas to the gold medal in the Asian Games.However, a few days after their gold medal finish, the ITA flagged Brownlee after testing positive for carboxy-THC, which is a substance linked to cannabis use. headtopics.com

