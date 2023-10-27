BI warns vs scammers using commissioner's name and voice

The advisory came after Tansingco on Thursday received a report that syndicates called a winning bidder of medical supplies requesting monetary donations.In the report, the scammer called the owner of the company and requested an initial P50,000 donation to the Red Cross and another P750,000 for disabled children.

'The owner of the company was alert and recorded his conversation with the scammer. We received a copy of this recording and confirmed that the man in the call was trying to impersonate me,' Tansingco said.According to the bureau, the unnamed company supplied the agency with medical equipment and safety gear after winning the bid under the Philippine Government Electronic Procurement System (PhilGEPS) this year.

