Ginebra taps former Meralco import Tony Bishop as Brownlee replacement

Kings head coach Tim Cone confirmed on Friday, Oct. 27 that the team is tapping the services of former Meralco import Tony Bishop as the team's reinforcement for the 2023 PBA Commissioner’s Cup. Kings head coach Tim Cone confirmed on Friday, Oct. 27 that the team is tapping the services of former Meralco import Tony Bishop as the team's reinforcement for the 2023 PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

We’re bringing in Tony Bishop, the ex-Meralco import that we played against in the finals a couple of years ago,” said Cone in an interview with CNN Sports Desk.“He was a guy that we had such a tough time with, such a tough time defending. He was so versatile and so level-headed. We couldn’t get under his skin so he was one of the first guys we thought about,” he added.Bishop and Brownlee actually played each other when the former suited up for the Bolts in 2021.

