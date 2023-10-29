Bishop perfect choice for Gin Kings

The American-Panamanian power forward is a familiar face for the PBA fans after playing and leading the Meralco Bolts to the 2021 Governors Cup finals.That conference though, Bishop and the Bolts fell at the hands of the Justin Brownlee-led Gin Kings in six games.

Less than a week after leading Gilas Pilipinas to a historic run in the 19th Asian Games men's basketball in Hangzhou, China, the 35-year-old Brownlee failed the anti-doping test last September.The long-time Ginebra resident import tested positive for carboxy-THC, a substance linked to cannabis use.

'Blows our mind' : Cone, Gin Kings caught off-guard by Brownlee doping newsBarangay Ginebra head coach Tim Cone on Friday night admitted that they were surprised by the move of the International Testing Agency (ITA) to flag Justin Brownlee due to prohibited substances. Read more ⮕

Maverick Ahanmisi excited to play for Gin KingsFilipino-Nigerian guard Maverick Ahanmisi is excited to finally don the Barangay Ginebra jersey and play for what he describes as 'the greatest fan base in PBA history,' when the pro league opens Season 48 on November 5 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. Read more ⮕

Kings cautious not to compare new import Bishop to BrownleeBarangay Ginebra is wary of its own expectations of new import Tony Bishop especially that the Kings have been used to playing with Justin Brownlee. Read more ⮕

Ginebra taps Tony Bishop as Commissioner's Cup importBarangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone has announced on Friday evening that the Gin Kings are bringing in former Meralco reinforcement Tony Bishop as the team's import for the upcoming PBA Commissioner's Cup. Read more ⮕

Ginebra taps Tony Bishop to replace Justin BrownleeGinebra brings in Tony Bishop as its import for the PBA Commissioner's Cup as Justin Brownlee awaits his fate following a failed doping test Read more ⮕

Steph Curry pours in 41 points as Warriors down KingsSteph Curry shoots 70% from beyond the arc for the Warriors, who bounce back from their season-opening loss to the Suns Read more ⮕