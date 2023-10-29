Cardinals pumuslit sa Knights

Napanatili ng Cardinals ang pagkapit sa solong liderato bitbit ang 9-2 record para palakasin ang tsansa sa Final Four.

“Sabi ko nga stay composed tapos dapat gutom pa rin sa panalo at huwag kaming makuntento,” sabi ni coach Randy Alcantara na nakakuha kay Clint Escamis ng 21 points, 2 rebounds at 2 steals.Samantala, humataw si Oman Omandac ng 24 points tampok ang limang three-point shots sa 81-78 paglusot ng Lyceum of the Philippines University sa Emilio Aguinaldo College.

The Lyceum Pirates rose to the second spot of the NCAA Season 99 men's basketball tournament after squeaking past the...

