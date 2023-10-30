Baldwin hopes for 'quantum of prayers' for injured UAAP stars

Jerom Lastimosa’s full anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear, Gjerard Wilson’s dislocated shoulder, Adama Faye’s back issues, and Steve Nash Enriquez’s dislocated jaw are just among the numerous injuries that almost, if not, all of the teams have to deal with midway through the season.

Ateneo de Manila University has not endured any serious setbacks this season and has paraded a relatively healthy squad. But Blue Eagles head coach Tab Baldwin bared that the injuries have indeed been a cause of concern for him and his fellow UAAP mentors.

“All the coaches are really trying to cover these scenarios,” the four-time UAAP champion said during Sunday's post-game, after the Blue Eagles lost to Katipunan rivals University of the Philippines. “So many guys right now. CJ only had flu but you know, JD was out with a hamstring issue, Jolo Manansala with a groin injury, and Steve with a dislocated jaw. I mean we can go on and on.” headtopics.com

On the bright side, one player that has returned from his injury was Terrence Fortea who finally stepped foot on the floor after his previous knee issues. That is why the former Gilas Pilipinas coach is hopeful that miracles and guidance from above can help the affected players to get healthy as the squads are now facing higher stakes since they are now all set to compete in the season’s final five games.

Baldwin is also hopeful that his young Ateneo squad will also sort out the chemistry issues that have plagued them in Season 86. The defending champions have slumped to a 4-5 win-loss slate and are currently tied for fourth place with the Adamson Soaring Falcons.“Playing chemistry isn’t just ‘we like to play together.’ It’s having a collective understanding of where your efficiencies are,” he explained. headtopics.com

