UP loss a lesson in composure for Ateneo leader Koon, says Baldwin

Ateneo, which was the only team thus far in the season to beat the UP Fighting Maroons, lost 65-60 against the team in the Battle of Katipunan Sunday night.He also had a crucial turnover late in the game.

On the other end, UP's Francis Lopez sank a high-arching hook shot that gave them the needed cushion, 61-57, with 1:24 left in the game. “He’s played big games and big moments for us so far but I think today, the defense was very good for UP and I think he just forced it a little too much trying to make plays, especially when our offense kinda broke down,” the coach added.

“He’s one of the guys we go to try and make plays. It wasn’t just… him trying to take over. It’s the time he puts in that position in bad possessions and he tries to make plays at the end of the possession,” Baldwin said.Nine games in, and Ateneo is trying to get a foothold in the Final Four. They are currently holding a 4-5 win-loss slate, good for fifth. headtopics.com

