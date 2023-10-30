What happened when Vice, Anne became quiz teammates

Watch more on iWantTFC The "sisterette" duo of Vice Ganda and Anne Curtis became the first winning tandem of "It's Showtime's" new segment on Monday, October 30, but not without hilarious arguments over their initial streak of losses.

"Vice Anne," as they're called by their fans, were picked at random to become "Tumpakners" in the latest iteration of the parlor game "FUNanghalian," competing against Jhong Hilario and Ryan Bang.Across five straight rounds, the two couldn't manage to match answers. But the tides turned eventually, as Vice Ganda and Curtis gave the same answers for three straight rounds, including the final one where they were asked to name a comedian.