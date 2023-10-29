LOOK: UAAP Season 86 standings as of Oct. 29, 2023

Get the latest news delivered to your inbox Sign up for The Manila Times newsletters By signing up with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

LOOK: UAAP Season 86 standings as of Oct. 28, 2023LOOK: UAAP Season 86 standings as of Oct. 28, 2023 Read more ⮕

LOOK: UE defeats UST 86-73UAAP Season 86 UE defeats UST 86-73 Precious Momowei (UE) Player of the Game UAAPSeason86 Read more ⮕

UAAP: Lady Bulldogs trounce Lady Tams, claim solo leadNational University continued its dominant run in the UAAP Season 86 Women’s Basketball Tournament. Read more ⮕

Jerom Lastimosa suffers full ACL tear after 8-minute UAAP Season 86 debutAdamson star Jerom Lastimosa’s collegiate career has more than likely reached an unceremonious end after a brief season debut against the UP Fighting Maroons Read more ⮕

MPL Season 12: KarlTzy hailed as regular season MVPKarl 'KarlTzy' Nepomuceno was hailed as the most valuable player for the regular season of MPL Season 12. Read more ⮕

Adamson turns back FEU; Jerom Lastimosa suffers ACL tearAdamson fended off Far Eastern University, 63-54, in the second round of the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament on Sunday, Oct. 29, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. Read more ⮕