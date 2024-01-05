American GIs rumored to be returning to the Philippines

NOT long ago, Manila virtually ran out of working space for the Chinese horde that came to engage in online gaming. Known as Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) they created a minor boom in the property market, with all its positive and negative effects. But online gambling by the POGOs quickly branched out into other illegal activities, prompting the Philippine government to adopt corrective measures.

Now, a similar property boom is reportedly shaping up from early speculations that the American GIs are coming back with their military bases.One property owner in Bonifacio Global City told me her high-rise condo has just been taken over by some 'CIA contractor-types' who are still looking for more high-end residences to lease.From her reported conversation with the Americans, she gathered that the return of the bases, which closed down upon the termination of the Philippine-US military bases agreement in 1991, was no longer subject to speculation, but was as sure as the next sunris





TheManilaTimes » / 🏆 2. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Philippines and China Exchange Condemnations After West Philippine Sea ConfrontationAfter another lopsided confrontation between Manila and Beijing in the West Philippine Sea comes statements – of condemnation against China, from the Philippines’ National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS); in support of Manila, from diplomats of nations who stand with the Philippines; and from China pinning the blame on the Philippines. Just like clockwork, too, the Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) announces the filing of protests, both here and in Beijing

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

Philippines and Japan to sign multiple business agreementsThe Philippines and Japan are expected to sign more than five business agreements during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s visit to Japan, according to Trade Secretary Alfred Pascual. These agreements will further strengthen the investment ties between the two countries and demonstrate Japan's confidence in the business industry in the Philippines.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Grab Philippines Launches Initiative to Drive Economic Empowerment in MindanaoGrab Philippines announces strategic commitments to drive economic empowerment in Mindanao, aiming to create sustainable opportunities and foster economic growth in the region.

Source: mindanewsdotcom - 🏆 10. / 68 Read more »

Chinese vessels enter Ayungin Shoal in the Philippines' EEZA swarm of 11 Chinese vessels entered Ayungin Shoal, which lies within the Philippines' 200-mile exclusive economic zone (EEZ). The Philippines has exclusive rights over the exploration and use of marine resources in the area.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

2023 Bar Topnotcher Aims to Reverse Culture of Impunity in the Philippines2023 Bar topnotcher Ephraim Bie of the University of Santo Tomas (UST) wants to take steps to reverse the culture of impunity in the Philippines. He believes that hard work and determination can bring about change.

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

Advocates of Global Tobacco Harm Reduction Highlight Philippines' ProgressEmerging economies like the Philippines are on the right track to control smoking prevalence, according to advocates of Global Tobacco Harm Reduction. Vaporized nicotine products or electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes) are considered a better alternative to quick smoking.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »