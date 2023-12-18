Chinese vessels enter Ayungin Shoal in the Philippines' EEZ

LAST Friday (December 15), The Manila Times bannered a news report saying a swarm of 11 Chinese vessels had entered Ayungin Shoal, which lies within the Philippines' 200-mile exclusive economic zone (EEZ). Twenty-seven other vessels reportedly stood by around the shoal.

The story seemed to portend China overrunning the shoal, where in 1999 the Philippine Navy had grounded an old, dilapidated vessel, the BRP Sierra Madre, to serve as an outpost for the Philippine Marines and as a symbol of Philippine sovereignty in the disputed waters.The fact that Ayungin Shoal, also known as Second Thomas Shoal, lies within the Philippines' EEZ means that the Philippines has exclusive rights over the exploration and use of marine resources in the area. No other country has the right to explore and use the same marine resources. But under the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (Unclos), Ayungin is not part of the Philippine territory over which we exercise unquestioned sovereignt





