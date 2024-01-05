Stuck Monkey: The Deadly Planetary Cost of the Things We Love

CLIMATE change is a given even though there are some loud skeptics that say it is a myth. The world is certainly getting hotter, icebergs are melting and nature is taking a beating through man's reckless use of its resources which are not infinite.'Stuck Monkey' by James Hamilton Paterson (Head of Zeus Ltd. 2023) tells us all about it. Its subtitle is 'The Deadly Planetary Cost of the Things We Love.

'The stuck monkey refers to the way monkeys are caught by monkey-eating/monkey-using people — they put a banana or mango, or some food monkeys love in a jar with a narrow neck to lure the monkey to put his paw (hand?) in for it and get stuck because he cannot take it out with the banana or whatever is in it. The monkey can't let go of the banana as he wants it badly. He is stuck and immobilized, so he is caught.Hamilton Paterson says the things we are addicted to like travel, clothes, pets, gardening, sports, wellness and beauty aids, all of which we think enrich and entertain, and preserve us, are causing environmental damage that could become irreversible unless we discipline ourselve





TheManilaTimes » / 🏆 2. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Palestinian Militants Carry Out Deadly Attack on Israeli Soldiers in GazaPalestinian militants carry out a deadly attack on Israeli soldiers in Gaza, highlighting the resistance of Hamas despite months of bombardment.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

Deadly Shooting at Prague's Charles University Leaves 14 DeadThe gunman who opened fire at Prague's Charles University killed 13 people and then himself, Czech authorities said, revising the toll from 14 victims. Czech authorities sought a motive in the a student's gun attack at the Charles University's Faculty of Arts. The gunman, a 24-year-old student, died during the attack on December 21, 2023.

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

War in Gaza Kills Over 21,000, WHO Warns of Grave PerilThe Hamas-run Gaza Strip’s health ministry has said war with Israel has killed more than 21,000, as Israel kept pounding the besieged territory with air strikes and shelling. The World Health Organization (WHO) said Gazans were in “grave peril” after more than 11 weeks of fighting—triggered by Hamas’s deadly Oct 7 attacks on Israel—which left most hospitals in the Palestinian territory out of action and led to “acute hunger.” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called on the international community to take “urgent steps to alleviate the grave peril facing the population of Gaza and jeopardizing the ability of humanitarian workers to help” the many in need

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

Nine Extremist Fighters Killed in Military Strike in MaguindanaoNine fighters of the extremist Daulah Islamiyah were killed as the military launched air and ground strikes on the group's suspected base in Maguindanao. The attack was carried out after residents reported the presence of the extremists in the area. The assault came days after the deadly bombing at the Mindanao State University (MSU) in Marawi City, which authorities said was the handiwork of the Daulah Islamiyah.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Palestinian Militants Carry Out Deadly Attack on Israeli Soldiers in GazaPalestinian militants carry out a deadly attack on Israeli soldiers in Gaza, highlighting the resistance of Hamas despite months of bombardment.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »