Grab Philippines Launches Initiative to Drive Economic Empowerment in Mindanao

Grab Philippines, Southeast Asia’s leading superapp, announced today its strategic commitments to drive economic empowerment in Mindanao, furthering its mission to create sustainable opportunities and foster economic growth across the Philippines. Mindanao, known for its rich cultural heritage and natural resources, is poised to become a thriving hub of economic activity in the Philippines.
Recognizing the brimming potential of this region, Grab Philippines is launching a comprehensive initiative aimed at empowering local communities, supporting micro-entrepreneurs, and stimulating economic development. Grab Philippines aims to leverage its advanced technology, extensive network of highly engaged users, and community-focused approach to unlock new possibilities for growth and prosperit
