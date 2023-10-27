All set for Dominance cagefest

High level grassroots action takes centerstage when the 1st Dominance Premier Basketball League powered by Sailun Tire comes off the wraps on Sunday, Oct. 29, at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay.
High level grassroots action takes centerstage when the 1st Dominance Premier Basketball League powered by Sailun Tire comes off the wraps on Sunday, Oct. 29, at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay. The best club and school-based teams in seven age divisions in Metro Manila will compete for pride and glory for a chance to emerge as the first-ever champion of this tourney that features the future stars of Philippine basketball.
Aside from the cash prizes for champion and runner-up, participants will also get to enjoy social media exposure, in-game photos, and team certificates. The country’s best collegiate and high school coaches will also be invited in the playoffs to give young players a chance to showcase their skills and talent. headtopics.com
Set to be disputed are titles in the 10-under, 11-under, 12-under, 13-under, 14-under, 16-under and 18-under categories. In the 12-under division, Hustle Squad bannered by Rajko Manicad of De La Salle University-Integrated School and Edzel Tumandao of Colegio San Agustin Makati is tipped to draw attention as well as Immuno Gummies led by Nathan Singui of La Salle Green Hills and Rajko Baluyot of Ateneo de Manila University.
Also entered in this tourney that has Cuzco Kola, Desely Corporation, Wilson, Apolega Tire and Services, and Arthroplasty and Orthopedics Laguna as sponsors with Perpetual Help Medical Center as health care provider are Aguilas and Nuvali in 10-under, JNB and Slix Camp in 11-under, LDG Academy and Red Pirates in 12-under, and Pilipinas Immuno Gummies and RA Elite in 13-under categories. headtopics.com