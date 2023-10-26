Transport agencies shift to high gear as Undas nears

This is in preparation for the expected surge of passengers going home to their provinces. The agency guaranteed that there would be ample public transportation to accommodate the passengers.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said that he had already talked with the attached agencies of the DOTr last week to prepare for the return of passengers to the provinces for All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day.

“We also worked with bus companies natin na sana ay maging efficient din yung kanilang mga operations and ‘pag ganitong Undas and long weekends na ayusin nila ang kanilang terminal. See to it na malinis, see to it na yung security ng ating pasahero. Hindi kalimutan at ipagpatuloy ang kanilang serbisyo,” Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said.The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has issued 744 special permits for buses traveling in and out of Manila. headtopics.com

CAAP is taking additional measures to process passengers smoothly and efficiently, especially during check-in. Local authorities such as PNP-AVSEU, OTS, DOT, CAB, and airlines are coordinating with CAAP. Airline stakeholders have been requested to deploy additional personnel to handle the increase in travelers.The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) expects 1.4 million passengers that will travel through ports under the agency from October 27 to November 5, 2023.

PPA said this increase is mainly due to the relaxed travel requirements after the pandemic. The number of passengers is also significantly higher than the half a million passengers recorded in 2020 during the same period.Among the ports with the highest number of passengers recorded in 2022 were the ports in Iloilo, Batangas, Babak Port in Davao, Dumangas Port in Panay Island, and the ports in Negros Occidental. headtopics.com

