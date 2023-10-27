Cop sacked for viral traffic altercation with truck driver, helper

The police officer was identified as Police Chief Master Sgt. Reynan Luminario, assigned to the Gumaca Municipal Police Station.

Luminario, who was recently awarded the Medalya ng Papuri by the Quezon Police Provincial Office for the successful conduct of a manhunt operation that resulted in the arrest of two suspects in a robbery incident here, was not wearing a police uniform when the incident happened.Investigation said Luminario temporarily parked his Toyota Grandia van in a “No Parking Zone” in front of a convenience store to purchase something.

Luminario’s vehicle impeded traffic, prompting the truck driver to blow his vehicle’s horn several times. The police officer noticed the situation and returned to his van, resulting in a heated altercation among the truck driver, helper, and Luminario. headtopics.com

The incident was recorded in a video and circulated on social media. In the video, the helper was holding a metal rod while bystanders, Non-Uniformed Personnel Febie Torculas, and a traffic enforcer pacified them.The relief order against Luminario was effective October 26 and he was reassigned to the Regional Holding and Accounting Section (RPHAS) of the Police Regional Office 4-A in Camp Vicente Lim, Canlubang, Calamba City, Laguna.Mayor Webster Letargo here condemned the incident.

Letargo apologized to persons hurt and affected by Lumnario’s behavior. “I pray that the travelers passing through our town will always be safe,” he said. The mayor thanked the leadership of the regional and provincial police office for their swift action against Luminario. headtopics.com

