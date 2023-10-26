Tesla seen as ‘very economical’ despite high price tag

Rafael Calinisan, CEO of EV Solutions said fully charging a Tesla Model 3 would only cost around P600 versus thousands of pesos for filling up the gas tank of a normal car. “Mas mura sya in the long run, wala syang maintenance costs, wala syang mga change oil, wala syang spark plugs,” Calinisan said in an interview with ANC.

The base model Tesla 3 from EV Solutions starts at P4 million, which is more expensive than the $38,990 (P2.225 million at P57 to $1) price of the vehicle listed on Tesla’s website. But Calinisan said this comes with a solar power system and fast charging system that will be installed in the buyer’s home.

Calinisan meanwhile said there is a great future for electric vehicles in the Philippines with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr’s goal of having half of all vehicles on Philippine roads being electric by 2040. headtopics.com

